What IS that in Modesto-area canals?

Water in Modesto Irrigation District canals has turned red because of a dye used to track aquatic herbicides.
Lena Wright of Riverbank emailed The Modesto Bee on Monday after seeing a canal in Riverbank with the dye. MID spokeswoman Melissa Williams said it is used with chemicals that control algae and weeds in the system.
“We’ve received a few calls today too,” Williams said. “... This is the second irrigation season in which we’ve used the tracking red dye and we understand its look can be alarming. It’s harmless and doesn’t affect the water quality and is safe for irrigation (swimming and fishing too, but we discourage such in our canals).”
We will have more on this story today, including details on the timing and extent of the dye.
