Gallo Center intersection crosswalks hit the right note

The key to a more decorative downtown Modesto will be ... keyboards. A crew Tuesday began spray-painting the crosswalks on I Street at 10th and 11th streets in front of the Gallo Center for the Arts to look like piano keyboards.
Leadership Modesto 2017, a program by the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, selected the painting of the crosswalks as its class project. Each year, a group that meets monthly to learn about various agencies and industries, picks something to benefit the community. The project is being sponsored by the Downtown Modesto Partnership.
Workers should complete the project Thursday. An “unveiling” is set from 4 to 6 p.m. May 12. For more information, go to http://bit.ly/2p21Bt2.
Comments