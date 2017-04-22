Turlock Certified Farmers Market greets customers two weeks early

1:32 Can Modesto world religions course reduce bullying Pause

1:23 Jordi Camps on food and art at Picasso's

1:38 Ted Brandvold sworn in as Mayor of Modesto

0:47 Raw video: Shooting at Modesto Costco

3:21 Sights and Sounds: A daylong tribute to Stanislaus County Deputy Dennis Wallace

1:12 Body found behind bushes on Claus Road

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:30 Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house