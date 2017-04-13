Modesto OKs digital billboards along Highway 99

It took three votes, but the Modesto City Council on Tuesday night eventually approved allowing as many as seven digital billboards along Highway 99.
The council first voted 4-3 to allow the billboards, with council members Tony Madrigal, Kristi Ah You, Mani Grewal and Doug Ridenour voting “yes.” But then Grewal and Ridenour became concerned that what they had approved did not limit the number of billboards.
But a city staff report and presentation said that based on the state’s and city’s restrictions – such as the city requiring a minimum distance of 2,500 feet between billboards – Modesto could have as many as nine along the highway. That number was not in the resolution approved on the 4-3 vote.
Then at some point, Madrigal dashed from his seat to talk briefly with the billboard company officials, who were leaving the council chambers. The council took a brief break. The council then unanimously voted to reconsider the matter. After more discussion, council members voted 7-0 to allow as many as seven digital billboards.
Brandvold and council members Jenny Kenoyer and Bill Zoslocki had first voted “no” because they thought nine was too many.
Madrigal dominated the discussion and urged his colleagues to allow the maximum number of billboards, which he said would send the message that Modesto was open for business. Anything less, he said, would tell everyone Modesto was willing to restrain market forces and commerce. He continued to advocate for the maximum right up until the council took its final vote. “In the interest in having a unanimous vote,” he said, “I will be supporting this.”
Madrigal said in an interview that he left his council seat to get the contact information for one of the billboard company officials so he could follow up with him on the company’s plans. He said he switched his vote because he did not want anyone to think he was not in favor of economic development.
The digital billboard advertisements cannot have movement and must be displayed at least eight seconds before another advertisement is displayed. Modesto can display information about public safety and city-sponsored events.
The city regulations for the billboards included obtaining what is called a conditional use permit from the council and removing four traditional billboards for every digital billboard or taking other steps approved by the city.
