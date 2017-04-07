Brains match brawn of 9-year-old boxing champ from Ceres

“It sounds kind of funny to say, but he’s like a freak of nature, really strong for a 9-year-old kid,” Salvation Army Red Shield coach Juan Barrera says of boxer Andre Flores.
No question the kid’s strong, and talented. Last month at USA Amateur Boxing’s Western Regionals in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Andre (14-0) won a “hard-fought battle” against Chula Vista boxer Gracen Hoopli in the in 65-pound Pee Wee Championship bout, according to Sportofboxing.com.
In February, the La Rosa Elementary School fourth-grader dominated Lundy Webster of Ohio to win the 65-pound crown at the 50th Annual Silver Gloves National Championships in Kansas City, Missouri.
What I really like is you can keep learning, like in school. You never know all of it.
Andre Flores
And in June, he’s to fight at both the Title Boxing National Championship in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and the Junior Olympic National Championships in Charleston, West Virginia.
But Andre and those around him see him coming out of the ring with more than championship trophies, belts and jackets.
“He has really good work habits, and those work habits are going to go with him a long way not just in the field of boxing but life in general,” Barrera says. “... One day, he’s going to pursue a job or a career, he’s going to go to a job interview, face that employer, give him that handshake and direct contact, and he’ll claim that job before he even has it.”
Andre, who’s made the honor roll at school, says he’s learned discipline and focus from his training. “You got to pay attention,” he says. “When you’re boxing, you can’t mess around because you can get hurt.”
You ask him to do something, he does it. He won’t second-question you about anything. You tell him one time, he jumps on it, he’ll come back and ask, ‘What do you want me to do next?’ It’s not like, ‘Aw, how come?’ He just does it.
Juan Barrera, coach at the Red Shield Center, on Andre’s work ethic
Throwing punches within the rules of the sport and while wearing the proper equipment also gives him a safe way to release some of the frustration and aggression the can come with being a growing boy.
Whereas he and big brother Damian once were bullied and got in fights at their school in Merced, now “when I’m at school, I get along with everyone. They’re nice to me, I’m nice to them,” Andre says of his classmates at La Rosa in Ceres. “My coaches always tell me, keep it in the ring, don’t do it anywhere else.”
Bullying is a big part of the reason Andre and Damian, who also boxes, got into the sport. That and it runs in the family. It’s “in our blood,” says Andre, whose great-grandfather was a pro boxer and whose cousin is now.
Damian, regularly being called “the n-word” and other racial slurs at school – as early as kindergarten and first grade – was timid and scared, says the boys’ father, also named Damian Flores.
“I tried to teach Damian to basically defend himself, and as I was teaching him, of course he (gesturing to Andre) was there and started learning, too,” says Flores, whose grandfather is Louis Jordan, former pro boxer and longtime coach of the Stanislaus County Police Activities League’s boxing program.
For all the kids, it’s a wonderful place to come, it’s an outlet to keep them focus on sports and keep them out of trouble because especially in this neighborhood over here, there’s a lot of gang (activity), a lot of shooting , and just to keep them away from that and grounded. They see what’s going on around them in the neighborhood , they’ve been around, they want the finer, nicer things in life and this is a way, through education and sports.
Damian Flores, on The Salvation Army Red Shield Center programs
At age 3, Andre was learning basic one-twos and using the jab a lot, his dad says. He started occasional training at the Red Shield when he was 5.
When the boys moved from their Merced school to La Rosa, Andre carried anger issues from the racism and bullying, Flores says. He and the boys’ mom, Andrea Perkins, are thankful to the school for a counselor meeting regularly with Andre to help him learn to channel his anger, he says.
Even the principal sat down with Andre, Flores says, to say, “Wouldn’t it be embarrassing for you to get in trouble for fighting when you’ve got a large support group of people helping you get where you want to go in life?”
That support from educators, the Red Shield, family and other loved ones has helped Andre stay grounded and disciplined, his dad says. “He knows the significance of what he can do and I’ve explained to him he can hurt people. ... When you fight, you fight in the ring. When somebody mouths off to you, you walk away, you have a lot more at stake than the person mouthing off to you. You got people that support you.”
We are all excited about Andre’s accomplishments, and it testifies to the hard work of this young man and the coaches at the Red Shield. In addition to his boxing skills, he’s a really nice kid who does well in school and has a great attitude.
Salvation Army Lt. Quinton Markham of the Modesto Red Shield Corps
Andre is a four-sport athlete: boxing, basketball, baseball and football. He and his dad agree that there will come a time not far off that he’ll want to focus on just one, and Andre says it will either be football or boxing.
In the ring, Andre is all business, Flores says. “He doesn’t worry, doesn’t panic, just goes in there and does what hes supposed to do and that’s it. ... I’m the one nervous.”
“When my brother’s fighting, I’m nervous for him,” Andre adds.
Asked what it’s like to get socked in the face, the pugilist thinks for a moment and then says simply, “Some of the kids really don’t hit that hard.”
And when one does, you roll with the punches, as the saying goes. “If you go like this,” Andre says, staggering backward, “then they have a chance to get on you so you won’t be able to do anything else. So you kind of just take it and come back in.”
Spoken like a champ.
Sponsors are sought to help cover travel, lodging and other expenses as Andre Flores heads to the Title Boxing National Championship and the Junior Olympics nationals. Anyone interested should call 510-677-2014.
Red Shield boxing program
Classes teach the basics and intermediate and advanced techniques. Youth classes are weekdays between 4:30 and 6:30, and kids can try them for free a couple of times, says coach Juan Barrera. After that, Red Shield membership is $20 a year, he says, and $10 a month for the boxing program. The Red Shield is at 1649 Las Vegas St. See redshieldmodesto.org/services/boxing.
Stanislaus PAL boxing program
The Police Activities League boxing program meets at the Maddux Youth Center in Modesto, 615 Sierra Drive, Mondays through Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Fees are $35 a year. See stancopal.org/sports-programs.
