Brains match brawn of 9-year-old boxing champ from Ceres

0:47 Wilson Elementary School Gets Some Love Pause

1:53 UC's Napolitano comes to Johansen High in Modesto

1:12 Body found behind bushes on Claus Road

3:31 Human Trafficking Survivor Pursues Her Dreams

3:02 How to declutter your life

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto

1:04 McManis winery looks to future

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting