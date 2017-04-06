State Senate approves gas-tax increase, including funds for ACE extension

The state Senate voted to approve a gasoline tax increase that includes $400 million for extending the Altamont Corridor Express to Stanislaus and Merced counties.
State Sen. Anthony Cannella had an important role in negotiations for securing the ACE train funding in a $52 billion transportation bill dominated by spending on road and highway repairs. The Ceres Republican broke with fellow GOP senators in the 27 to 11 vote.
Senate Bill 1, to increase the state gas tax by 12 cents and raise vehicle license fees, still requires Assembly approval. Assembly members are debating the bill and a vote is expected later Thursday night.
The Modesto Bee will have more on this story.
