Swarming bees kill dog, injure two men in Ceres

Two men were injured, a dog was killed and dozens of residents were told to shelter in place when a swarm of bees attacked Sunday.
The incident started around 5 p.m. in a backyard on the 2700 block of River Valley Circle and the backyard of another house on the street just to the south. The dog, a pit bull, was in the seond home, according to Ceres Fire Batallion Chief Rick Scola.
The conditions of the men who were stung was not immediately available.
Residents of about 40 homes were urged to shelter in place. A beekeeper was called to the scene; Scola said he expected the swarm would quiet down as conditions outside got darker, and it could then be destroyed.
