Injury accident leads to another crash involving Ceres firetruck

A Ceres Fire Department truck was on its way to an injury accident scene on Monday when it was involved in a separate traffic collision.
Firefighters were heading to the scene of an accident on southbound Highway 99 at Whitmore Avenue, authorities said. The first accident included a vehicle that had rolled over and involved serious injuries.
The firetruck was on Mitchell Road and stopped because traffic was backed up from the first accident. A vehicle failed to stop and struck the vehicle behind the fire truck, which then was rear-ended, authorities said.
The No. 3 lane of southbound Highway 99 is closed at Whitmore, CalTrans said. There was no estimated time of reopening.
