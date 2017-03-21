Anything – rain hail, lightning, tornado – possible Tuesday, weather service says

The National Weather Service forecast for Modesto has a little of mostly everything Tuesday: rain, hail, thunder, lightning, winds and sun.
Thunderstorms are possible from Redding to Stanislaus County between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the weather service predicts. It says the storms could bring heavy rain, hail, gusty winds and the chance of isolated tornadoes.
Modesto could get up to a quarter inch of rain – higher is thunderstorms materialize. A south-southeast wind of 11 to 14 mph is expected, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Gradually, the day should become mostly sunny, with a high near 70, forecasters say.
Tuesday night holds a 20 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Rainfall is expected to be less than a 10th of an inch.
The chance of rain Wednesday is 70 percent, and again a thunderstorm is possible, after 11 a.m. Up to a quarter inch of rain is expected – more if there’s a thunderstorm. The day should be cooler – high near 65 – and winds weaker – just 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 67, before the chance of rain returns that night.
The chance of rain Friday is 50 percent, and the high should be near 64.
Showers are likely Friday night and Saturday, which otherwise should be mostly cloudy with a high near 67.
Between Friday and Saturday, Modesto could receive up to a half inch of rain, the weather service says.
Sunday and Monday both hold a slight chance of showers but should be mostly sunny, with highs near 65 and 68, respectively.
Comments