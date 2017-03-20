Will you score an Alton Brown Tweet-meet in Modesto?

Foodie folks who follow Twitter take note: Alton Brown will be in town Tuesday (March 21) and you just might run into him if you play your tweets right.
The Food Network star brings his new tour, “Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science,” to the Gallo Center for the Arts. He was in town for a similar (but different in terms of content) show in 2015.
Brown has been making his way through the country with this new tour and – much like he did with his previous jaunts two years ago – often visits restaurants, food truck, coffeehouses and the like in those towns, tweeting pictures and comments about what he’s ordered.
When he was in Modesto the last time, he stopped by Preservation Coffee & Tea, Food Fix Truck and Los Portalitos taco truck.
Brown also takes recommendations from fellow tweeters and anyone who wants to steer him in a local direction can do so #ABRoadEatsModesto.
On Tuesday, folks can follow whether he tweets his Modesto dining progress at @altonbrown.
Brown talked with our Marijke Rowland recently for a story about his new tour and the sometimes not-so-great recommendations he’s received: “I am always really intrigued when a community will vote for me to go someplace that is bad. And I wonder, why? Do they hate me? Why would they do that?” he said. “And I’ve come to realize that food can be important to a place even if it doesn’t taste very good to people from the outside world.”
He seemed pleased with the quality of his food and drink during his last trip to the area, based on his Twitter reports – where will he go this time?
