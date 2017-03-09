Modesto police to hold special recruitment seminar for military members, vets

Branches of the U.S. armed forces long have told young Americans they’re looking for a few good men and women, challenged them to be all they can be and promised work that is not just a job but an adventure.
The Modesto Police Department wants active-duty military personnel and veterans to know the adventure doesn’t have to end. It will hold a Military in Law Enforcement Career Seminar on Saturday, March 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Law enforcement is a natural fit for people coming out of the service or remaining in the reserves, said MPD’s recruiting officer, Sgt. Chris Adams. “We know the way the train in the military, and we are a paramilitaristic organization, which makes it a much easier transition to come out of the service and into a police department,” he said. “They thrive in the academy because they’ve been to basic training, to boot camp. The military teaches a lot of skills like teamwork and leadership, which again is helpful to us.”
It's an easy transition whether they were deployed or served here in the States.
Sgt. Chris Adams, Modesto Police Department recruiter
Even without specialized recruiting, law enforcement always has attracted veterans, Adams said. Still, when he shot out an email departmentwide, he was surprised to find how many vets – at least 40 – are among the ranks of sworn and nonsworn personnel, he said.
MPD has had former military police officers, but anyone coming out of the service – infantrymen, mechanics, across the board – has been taught core values, ethics and morals that line up with what the department wants in its employees, Adams said.
The March 18 seminar will have two sections, he said. In the morning, participants will gather in the theater at the Police Department. There, a panel of sworn and nonsworn MPD employees who are veterans or still in the reserves will talk about their military background, how they got into law enforcement what their experience in the department has been, Adams said.
Participants will hear about the advantages they have as veterans when going through testing and on-the-job training. For example, Adams said, “while in training only, you actually can get supplemental funding from the GI Bill. You get a salary from us but also money from the bill because you’re in a training program somewhere. We’re working to get that off the ground.”
In the afternoon, the seminar will move to training grounds, where participants will be able to take the actual physical agility test used by the Police Department in its hiring process.
The seminar will be an informal, informational day, with no actual job interviews, Adams said, though department staff will be happy to meet individually with people who have questions.
Check-in will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Police Department, 600 10th St. To learn more, email mpdrecruitment@modestopd.com.
More information also is available online, where participants can sign up at www.militaryatmodestopd.eventbrite.com.
