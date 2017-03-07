Back-pay settlement approved for survivor of murdered deputy sheriff

The widow of a deputy sheriff who was slain Nov. 13 will be paid $253,000 by Stanislaus County to settle his unrelated discrimination claim for back pay.
The out-of-court settlement was announced Tuesday after county leaders emerged from a closed-door meeting. Both sides said they’re happy the long legal battle is over, but Dennis Wallace’s widow said she remains bothered that the amount isn’t all that her late husband had hoped for.
“Honestly, it’s a relief that we don’t have to deal with it anymore,” Mercedes Wallace said Tuesday afternoon. “But is it fair? No,” she said, because the payment includes nothing for emotional distress.
“We empathize with Mrs. Wallace and all she has gone through in recent months,” said County Counsel John Doering. “The county focused on providing all compensation she was entitled to with a minimum of legal process for her to contend with.”
Dennis Wallace was 53 and nearing retirement when he was gunned down while investigating a stolen van at the Fox Grove fishing access near Hughson, his longtime home, and suspect David Machado was arrested a few hours later. A judge last month sent Machado to a state mental hospital to restore his mental capacity before facing murder charges; prosecutors have not said whether they’ll seek the death penalty.
Check back for a full report on the back-pay settlement, which stems from the time when Dennis Wallace was off without pay even though he said he was healthy and wanted to work.
