Red Cross flood shelter at Turlock fairgrounds to close Monday afternoon

The Red Cross shelter at the Stanislaus County Fairground in Turlock, which has been housing people displaced by flooding, will close at 3 p.m. Monday.
The nighttime manager at the shelter said Monday morning that 19 people had stayed the night. Red Cross officials said disaster caseworkers and California Social Services teams have met with the shelter residents to determine their needs and help them develop a plan for their recovery efforts.
The decision to close was based on close coordination between the Red Cross and Stanislaus County officials, the Red Cross reported. “While the flooding threat has diminished across much of California, the Red Cross urges everyone to stay ready for emergency evacuation,” it said in a news release. “That readiness includes maintaining a 72-hour evacuation kit, an evacuation plan and staying informed about current conditions and evacuation notices.”
For more information about preparedness, visit www.redcross.org/prepare.
Though scattered showers fell in Modesto on Monday morning, there was no measurable rain in downtown, Modesto Irrigation District data show.
The National Weather Service forecast is for sunny to mostly sunny days through Sunday. Beyond Monday morning’s light rain, there is no anticipated precipitation. The same is true for Sonora except there’s a slight chance of rain Sunday.
In Modesto, Monday should be the coolest day of the week, with a high temperature near 58 degrees. The expected daily highs will increase to near 60 Tuesday, 62 Wednesday, 65 Thursday and Friday and 66 Saturday. Sunday should be near 65.
