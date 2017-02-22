McClintock meets with critics, supporters at Sonora town hall meeting

Rep. Tom McClintock jousted with critics and heard praise from supporters at at Wednesday night town hall meeting on health care, immigration and other issues.
The Republican held the latest in a series of gatherings across a district that sprawls from Alpine to Fresno counties. Nearly 1,000 people came to the Sonora High School auditorium – so many that the event had two seatings over three hours.
"I think you use a common-sense approach to everything you do," said Sonora contractor Matt McClintock, no relation to the lawmaker.
Others blasted him for his support of President Donald Trump and for Republican efforts to restrict immigration, replace the Affordable Care Act and boost fossil fuel use.
We will have more on this story.
