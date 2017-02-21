Well over an inch of rain for Modesto, but high winds don’t materialize

Stanislaus County looks to have been spared the strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph that had been forecast for Monday night.
Modesto Fire, Stanislaus Consolidated and other agencies reported a quiet night in terms of storm-related calls. So did the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.
As for rain, downtown Modesto got 1.23 inches Monday, according to Modesto Irrigation District measurements. The heaviest was morning into early afternoon, and the most recent recorded was before 10 p.m.
The total for the season – which runs July 1 through June 30 – now stands at 15.28 inches. The 11 highest since MID began keeping records in 1889 are: 1983, 26.01 inches; 1998, 24.60 inches; 1958, 23.04 inches; 1907, 20.55 inches; 1978, 20.19 inches; 1995, 20.18 inches; 1890, 19.09 inches; 1914, 18.58 inches; 1993, 18.45 inches; and 1969 and 1925, both at 18.33 inches.
But keep in mind that four full months plus the rest of February remain in the current season.
Though the sun was out early Tuesday, the National Weather Service says the day holds a 70 percent chance of rain, and possibly thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Without thunderstorms, up to a quarter inch of rain could fall.
Tuesday night, the chance of rain decreases to 40 percent, and less than a 10th of an inch is anticipated.
Wednesday through Friday night, the forecast is for mostly sunny days and mostly clear nights.
A chance of showers returns Saturday, the weather service says, and showers are likely Sunday.
Comments