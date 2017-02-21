Levee breach near Manteca contained; flood warning downgraded to flood watch

A breach in a levee in Central San Joaquin County was contained in about five hours and the flash flood warning in the area has been downgraded to a flood watch, according to authorities.
The levee breach, which forced an evacuation, was located in a rural area southwest of Manteca.
The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services tweeted on Tuesday morning that although the breach has been contained, work continues to strengthen the levee.
Monday night’s evacuation affected about 500 people in the area, which is mostly farms and ranches.
We’ll have more information on the situation as information becomes available.
(NWS) Flash Flood Warning in San Joaquin County downgraded to Watch. pic.twitter.com/B4jxKSVG4n— San Joaquin Co. OES (@XSJ_OA) February 21, 2017
Comments