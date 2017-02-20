Update, 12:25 p.m.: Don Pedro gates will open Monday 3 p.m.; Waterford residents being alerted to outages

Update, 12:25 p.m.: Waterford residents are being advised about possible power outages due to the impending opening of the Don Pedro Reservoir spillway.
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department deputies with the Mobile Field Force are going door-to-door alerting residents.
The sheriff’s department said in anticipation of the gates opening that TID will begin to “de-energize power lines along the Tuolumne River channel” at about 10 a.m. Monday. It said 978 TID electrical services along the river from La Grange to the confluence of the Tuolumne and San Joaquin Rivers will lose power.
The process will take about 18 hours, so not all of the services will lose power at one time, the sheriff’s department said.
The Stanislaus County Office of Emergeny Services has notified the affected residents through www.stanaware.com of the intended power outages.
We hope to have more on the specifics of the outages after the 1 p.m. press briefing.
11 a.m. Update: The Turlock Irrigation District announced Monday morning that it will open the controlled spillway gates at Don Pedro Reservoir at 3 p.m. Monday.
Though the flooding of 1997 is weighing heavy on many people’s minds, the anticipated flow on the Tuolumne River should be “nowhere near that,” a TID spokesman said Monday morning.
There is a press conference today at 1 p.m., when more information will be released.
TID was working closely with the National Weather Service on Monday morning to gain the best information on inflow to the reservoir and anticipate precipitation before making the announcement, district spokesman Herb Smart said.
He said based on inflow and precipitation numbers, the water coming down the Tuolumne will be “a grand level less” than that of 1997.
Once spillway gates open, the flow takes about 23 hours to reach Ninth Street in Modesto, Smart said.
The weather service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service shows the Tuolumne was at 54.86 feet at 9:30 Monday morning. Flood stage is 55 feet. Flow was 10,700 cubic feet per second.
The prediction is that the river would hit 55 feet at 3 a.m. Tuesday, with a flow of 10,800 cfs, and peak at 62.10 feet by 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a flow of 22,600 cfs.
According to records, as much as 55,800 cfs gushed from Don Pedro in 1997, raising the Tuolumne River in Modesto to more than 70 feet.
At 10:30 a.m. Monday, the water surface elevation at Don Pedro was 825.79 feet. TID reports it is required to open the spillway when Don Pedro reaches 830 elevation.
