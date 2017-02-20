CHP: Two people killed in accident east of Modesto on Milnes Road

Two men were killed Monday morning in a vehicle wreck east of Modesto, authorities said.
The accident was reported at 7:28 a.m., on Milnes Road just west of the Oakdale/Waterford Highway.
The vehicles in the wreck were white pickup trucks – one a Chevy Silverado, the other a GMC Sierra. The victims were from Waterford and Hickman, according to a California Highway Patrol officer at the scene.
There were no witnesses, the officer said, so there was no immediate way to determine the cause of the wreck. Rain in the area was heavy at the time of the crash.
When crews arrived, the vehicles were facing each other, with one of the pickups in the grass on the north side of Milnes facing the road and the other partially blocking he westbound lane.
Both bodies remained in their respective vehicles. The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office was sending personnel to the scene.
The California Highway Patrol, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District and an Oak Valley Ambulance crew were at the scene.
Milnes was closed between the highway and Albers Road, but vehicles already on the road were guided through by CHP.
We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.
