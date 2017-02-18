Roads, bridges close throughout Stanislaus County due to flooding

There are a handful of road closures throughout the county due to flooding and a bridge that serves as the southern exit to Waterford will close on Tuesday in anticipation of heavy rain and the potential for rising levels and increased flows on the Tuolumne River.
The Waterford/Hickman bridge will close Tuesday with traffic being routed to Geer Road, according to a post on the Waterford Police Services Facebook page. The flow of the river is expected to increase from 11,000 cubic feet per second to 15,000 cubic feet per second.
The following roads also were closed recently:
▪ In Grayson; Grayson Road from Cox Road to Shiloh Road. This is the portion of the road that crosses the San Joaquin River.
▪ South of Patterson; Oak Flat Road between in the area it crosses the California Aqueduct and passes under Interstate 5 between Ward Avenue and Diablo Grande Parkway.
▪ East of Vernalis near Ingram Creek; Pelican Road between River Road and Center Road.
▪ Along the San Joaquin River north of Newman; River Road from Hills Ferry Road to Crows Landing Road
▪ West of Turlock; Vivian Road between Keyes Road and Monte Vista Avenue.
Also, Eastin Road, Jorgenson Road and Orestimba Road at Bell Road in the Newman area have been closed since January.
Comments