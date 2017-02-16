Modesto endorses plan to replace iconic bridge

The City Council on Tuesday put its support behind a plan to demolish and replace the Seventh Street Bridge and create a plaza to honor the century-old Modesto landmark.
The next step is for the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors to accept the plan and the environmental work for the project in April. While there are other steps to be taken, demolition of the bridge and construction of the new one could start in 2020 and take about 1 1/2 years.
The city and the county own the bridge, and the county is the lead agency on the project, which started several years ago and has included public meetings. The plan that county staff is recommending — and which the council supports — is the least expensive among several alternatives. It also requires purchasing the least amount of land so it will have the least impact on nearby businesses and homes.
County Deputy Public Works Director Dave Leamon said federal money administered by the state is expected to cover about 88 percent of the cost, with the city and county splitting the rest. He estimated the project’s cost at $36.9 million. Leamon told the council he was “99 percent sure the money (from the state) will be there for us,” adding the bridge is among the worst in California.
But it is a Modesto icon. It was constructed in the Beaux Arts architectural style in 1916. It is commonly known as the Lion Bridge because of the concrete lions at its entrances. But it only has two lanes, cannot take the weight of tractor trailers and is nearing the end of its useful life.
The new bridge would be four lanes and have lots of room for bicyclists and pedestrians. The plaza would include some of the concrete lions and other features from the bridge and storyboards that tell the bridge’s history.
Still, Modesto resident Eleanor Chase lamented the bridge’s fate. She asked the council whether Modesto would keep it for pedestrians and bicyclists. Chase said she’d asked county officials but said they told her the county has enough on its hands with its other bridges.
“This bridge has character,” she said in an interview. “This bridge has artistry. This bridge has heritage behind it. It would be a shame to lose this in favor of what is new and modern.”
Leamon said it would be expensive to repair the bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists and the state would not pay for it. He said building a second bridge for cars would require taking more businesses and homes.
