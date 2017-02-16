People at town hall challenge Denham to ‘show your face’ and speak with constituents about ACA repeal

About 300 people gathered in a Modesto church for a town hall Wednesday evening, urging Republicans in Congress not to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Union groups and health advocates kept up pressure on Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, to not support dismantling the federal health program, unless there’s a new plan that protects consumers and covers more people.
Chanting “show your face, show your face”, people challenged Denham to talk with constituents about the emotion-charged issue that divides residents of the 10th Congressional District. Almost 24,000 residents of Denham’s district have insurance through the Covered California exchange and an estimated 86,000 residents have benefits from the ACA’s expansion of Medi-Cal eligibility.
Another refrain was heard in the packed auditorium of the College Avenue United Church of Christ: Don’t repeal the ACA or leave it alone for now.
Ruben Arceneaux of Modesto told the audience an injury caused him to lose his job and insurance provided by a water company. He ran out of medicine to treat his diabetes and a toe became infected on his swollen left foot, he said.
Without insurance, Arceneaux sought treatment for the diabetes-related problem at the emergency room of Memorial Medical Center. It was determined that gangrene had set in. He spent a month in the hospital and a month in home care.
At the hospital, Arceneaux was signed up for coverage through Covered California, he said. “If I had not had (ACA coverage), I would have lost my foot and my house,” said Arceneaux, who is now 64.
The North Valley Labor Federation, Health Access and other groups organized the town hall. Speakers said no detailed Republican health plan for replacing the ACA has emerged.
Denham has support for his position in Stanislaus County, where the voter registration numbers for Democrats and Republicans have flipped back and forth over the years.
The Modesto Bee is a seeking comment from Denham.
