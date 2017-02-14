Bomb squad called out to Turlock. Suspicious device deemed non-explosive.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad was called out to check on a suspicious device in Turlock on Tuesday morning. The device turned out to be non-explosive.
The suspicious device was discovered at about 4:15 a.m. by a Turlock Police Sergeant on the shoulder of N. Golden State Boulevard, just south of Fulkerth Road, Turlock Police said in a news release.
The device was sounding and alarm and appeared to be a “square-type object” with wires protruding from it, police said.
The intersection was closed to traffic and a perimeter was established.
Please avoid the area of N. Golden State Blvd / Fulkerth Rd. T.P.D. investigating suspicious device. Roadway closed. pic.twitter.com/2idwT6wxWu— Turlock Police Dept. (@turlockpolice) February 14, 2017
The Sheriff Department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team arrived at about 6:15 a.m. The device was disassembled and determined to be not an explosive.
The intersection was opened at about 7:15 a.m
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.
Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance for any known information surrounding this investigation and is asked to contact Officer Bohanon at 209-668-5550, extension 6735. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
The Turlock Police Department is a participant in the Crime Stoppers Program. Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.
