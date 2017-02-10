UPDATE: Focus on Prevention won’t go away with retirement of Stanislaus County CEO Stan Risen

Stan Risen, chief executive officer for Stanislaus County, announced Friday he will retire effective in August.
County leaders said they will begin a search for a new CEO. Risen will continue working for six months to allow time for a thorough recruitment of a new executive.
Risen, 60, became the county’s top executive in 2013 after then-CEO Monica Nino accepted the top administrator’s job in San Joaquin County. He is closing out a 30-year career with Stanislaus County government.
“I am extremely grateful to all of the wonderful board members, department leaders, employees and community members that I have been blessed to know and work alongside,” Risen stated in a letter informing the Board of Supervisors of his retirement.
Risen served as interim CEO after Nino’s departure and in November 2013 agreed to a three-year contract that made him the permanent CEO. He was previously an assistant executive officer for the county for eight years. He began his county government career in the Assessor’s office in 1987 and was promoted through the ranks.
Risen began working for the chief executive office as a senior management consultant in 1999.
“Stan is the epitome of an effective leader,” board Chairman Vito Chiesa said. “He has been a leader of great influence with tremendous integrity who keeps the community first in his deliberations. It would be hard to find a better example of a leader and public servant.”
Showing he was more than a bureaucrat, Risen spearheaded the Focus on Prevention initiative, a 10-year effort to address homelessness, strengthen the families of criminal offenders, support youth and reduce crime recidivism. People from 10 different sectors of the community are involved with the initiative.
County Supervisor Terry Withrow has helped lead the prevention campaign and promised it will continue after Risen’s departure. He plans to offer Risen a seat on the Stewardship Council that guides the initiative.
“It will not go away,” Withrow said. “We have a commitment from the board to continue Focus on Prevention for years.”
Risen also was instrumental in forging a 10-year pact with cities for solid waste services. Under his management, the county has paid down general fund debt, made its budget presentations more clear to the public and developed a long-range financial model.
County leaders and Risen have discussed the transition to a new CEO for a few months. They are considering how to proceed with finding the next CEO.
The Modesto Bee will have more on this story.
Comments