Modesto man found guilty of murdering girlfriend, burying her in shallow grave near Johansen High

A Stanislaus County jury delivered a murder conviction Friday for the man who stabbed his girlfriend to death and buried her in a shallow grave by Johansen High School in Modesto.
The jury found Anthony Coxum, 40, guilty of killing Eldoris Graham, whose body was found under a pedestrian bridge near the school.
Graham, 28, had been stabbed in her jugular vein, a lung and her face, her mouth gagged with cloth and duct tape wrapped around her head, neck and hands.
She was last seen alive Dec. 13, 2012. Her body was discovered about a month later.
A prosecutor on Thursday told a jury that some stab wounds were 4 inches deep, and some wounds occurred when she was stabbed through the duct tape.
