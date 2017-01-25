Witness: Defendant spoke about dead, buried Modesto girlfriend

Anthony Coxum drove from California and arrived at his friend’s North Carolina home Dec. 19, 2012, a few days after his girlfriend was reported missing in Modesto and a few weeks before her body was discovered buried underneath a pedestrian bridge near Johansen High School.
The prosecution said Coxum was the last person to see Eldoris Graham alive, and he arrived at Frederick Elliott’s home driving Graham’s car. That night, Coxum said some unnerving things about Graham, according to his friend.
Coxum received a phone call that night and learned police were looking for him and asking questions about a missing or dead woman. Shortly after, Coxum told his friend “That b---- dead, man. That b---- in the ground,” Elliott testified Wednesday morning.
Testimony in Coxum’s murder trial began Wednesday morning. He is accused of stabbing Graham and burying her body in the shallow grave.
The defendant had moved to Modesto in June 2012, but he had trouble finding work. Elliott said Coxum told him he had moved in with a woman he was dating, Graham. Elliott testified that his friend never spoke respectfully about his girlfriend, calling her ugly and fat.
Me and my wife just kind of glared at each other.
Frederick Elliott said about hearing the defendant lie
Graham was last seen alive on Dec. 13, 2012. Elliott said Coxum called him on Dec. 14 or 15, 2012, telling him he was heading to North Carolina to visit his children. He told Elliott he was calling from Texas.
Coxum arrived about 9:30 p.m. at Elliott’s home. The friends greeted each other, and Elliott introduced Coxum to his wife. The three went inside and sat in the home’s living. Shortly after, Coxum received a phone call. Elliott and his wife could hear the phone conversation. The phone was on speaker, but Elliott doesn’t know if Coxum had intended to do that.
The man on the other end of the phone call was hysterical, telling Coxum police were looking for him and the missing woman. Authorities say it was Coxum’s father informing his son about the Modesto police missing person investigation.
Elliott testified he heard Coxum say he was in Nevada. Elliott obviously knew Coxum was lying to the man on the phone. “Me and my wife just kind of glared at each other,” Elliott said.
Coxum also told the man that he took the missing woman to an Oakland bus station and left her there. Elliott said the phone conversation ended abruptly when Coxum hung up the phone.
He said Coxum called his mother, telling her to tell anyone looking for him that he was in Nevada. After that call, Coxum told Elliott that the woman was dead and in the ground, according to Elliott. After saying that, Coxum just “smirked it off,” according to Elliott. He testified that he thought Coxum was joking at the time. Elliott waited about a week before calling authorities.Coxum left that night but returned to Elliott’s home the following day. His wife was upset and did not want Coxum in their home. She went to stay at her mother’s home until Coxum was gone.
That I should do what he did to his girlfriend, I should do to my wife.
Frederick Elliott
Elliott called 911 on Dec. 26, 2012, to report his suspicions about Coxum. Police arrived at Elliott’s home about 10 minutes later. Coxum was arrested and later handed over to Modesto police investigators.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
Comments