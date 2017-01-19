News

January 19, 2017 7:24 AM

Fatal crash closes Highway 132 in both directions

Bee Staff Reports

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 132 at Stone Ave., west of Modesto on Thursday morning.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened at about 5:30 a.m., according to the CHP.

Both directions of Highway 132 were closed and not expected to open until mid-morning.

We’ll have more information on the incident as soon as information becomes available.

