Fatal crash closes Highway 132 in both directions

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 132 at Stone Ave., west of Modesto on Thursday morning.
Stanislaus County: SR-132 jwo Stone Ave - all lanes blocked due to accident. Estimated time to reopen is 10am.— Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) January 19, 2017
The crash involved two vehicles and happened at about 5:30 a.m., according to the CHP.
Both directions of Highway 132 were closed and not expected to open until mid-morning.
We’ll have more information on the incident as soon as information becomes available.
