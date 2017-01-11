No real problems have come up from the rain that’s come down

By the time the rain let up before midnight, 0.95 inches fell in downtown on Tuesday, Modesto Irrigation District records show. In the 9 p.m. hour alone, nearly a quarter inch came down.
At 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Tuolumne River in Modesto was at 51.29 feet, according to the National Weather Service, and was expected to peak sometime during the day at 53.2 feet before beginning to recede. Flood stage is 55 feet.
Dry Creek, notorious for flooding, is predicted to crest at about 5 p.m. Wednesday at a flow of 7,200 cubic feet per second, said Stanislaus County spokesman David Jones. At about 8 a.m., it was flowing at 4,200 cfs, he said. “It will be coming through at a significantly faster clip this afternoon. There are not currently any flooding projections, but the bottom line is it’s fast, cold and dangerous.”
No one has been hurt in the recent storms that have come through the area, he said, and people need to exercise good judgment to keep it that way. The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services, which is posting updates on Facebook and Twitter (@StanEmergency), warns the public to stay back from floodwaters and not to drive through road flooding.
OES posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning video from Dry Creek at South Morton Boulevard, a low spot that frequently closes when the creek floods.
Calls to emergency responders turned up no serious problems from the recent days’ heavy rains. We’ll have more information as it’s available.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
