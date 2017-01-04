Tuolumne River rises to make room in Don Pedro for storm runoff

2:10 Spreading Christmas cheer in Turlock Pause

0:14 See how past three days of getting through the mountains on I-80 looked like

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

1:11 Modesto JC Men Drop Big 8 Opener

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

0:38 MID board member testifies on salmon

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text