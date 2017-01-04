Modesto-based literacy center needs volunteer tutors to help adults

LearningQuest – Stanislaus Literacy Centers needs 20 volunteers to meet the needs of people on a waiting list for a tutor.
“You can be part of educating an adult, which like tossing a stone in a pond will send out circles of impact to their whole family and to our community,” Executive Director Karen Williams said in a news release.
A tutor meets two times a week for about 90 minutes to help a student, 18 years or older, reach his or her goals. Many students would like to pass the test for a high school diploma, some want to improve their reading and writing in English, and others have specific goals like reading a book for the first time, passing their driver’s test or getting a promotion at work.
The next one-hour volunteer orientation will be Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m., followed by tutor training Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The orientation and training will be at LearningQuest, 1032 11th St., Modesto.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to get involved with the community and help an adult learner reach a desired goal,” said Williams, who offered three examples of the students seeking tutors:
▪ A 61-year-old man from Nicaragua, where he got his college degree. He left 15 years ago because his country was facing harsh times and he wanted to build a better future for himself. Since arriving in the U.S., he has worked odd jobs and is looking to for something more stable. He struggles with reading and writing in English and is willing to come any day and any time to get help from a tutor.
▪ A 24-year-old woman, born in California. From a young age, she has struggled with reading and writing. She earned her high school diploma and has enrolled in some college courses but still struggles with understanding and pronouncing difficult words. She would like to develop enough skills to work in the business field.
▪ A 46-year-old man from Illinois. He attended school up to eighth grade. He was 18 when he finished junior high, and he was told he couldn’t continue with his schooling because he was too old. As a child, he worked in the fields to help support his family; as a result, his education suffered. He now has the goal to earn his high school diploma equivalency and go to college. He plans to pursue a degree in computer science.
To register, call Natalie Ochoa or Laura Martinez at 209-558-4505 or email lmartinez@lqslc.com. The registration deadline is Jan. 16, and there is a $10 fee for training materials.
