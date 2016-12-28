Chevys Fresh Mex closes its doors in Modesto

Modesto’s Chevys Fresh Mex has closed, part of the shuttering of 14 restaurants by its Southern California parent company, Real Mex Restaurants.
Saturday was the last day of business for the Chevys at Standiford Avenue and Carver Road. The Orange County Register newspaper reported Real Mex closed 14 restaurants. Real Mex operates under the brands Chevys, El Torito and Acapulco.
Real Mex spokeswoman Sara Barker did not know how many employees worked at the Modesto restaurant but said the company’s typical restaurant has about 40 employees. She said Real Mex has offered the employees at the 14 restaurants jobs at other Real Mex restaurants. She said an El Torito in Stockton is the nearest restaurant for the Modesto employees.
She said Real Mex expects at least half of the workers at the 14 restaurants will transfer to other locations. Real Mex did not give workers notice that the restaurants were closing. “We did not know until the very end,” Barker said.
She said Real Mex was closing underperforming restaurants by the end of its fiscal year, which concluded Monday, as it finishes negotiations to acquire a major restaurant chain. She said the acquisition will double the number of restaurants owned by Real Mex, which now has 85. That number does not include a dozen Chevys owned by franchisees.
Real Mex said in a statement to the Register that the restaurants were closed for several reasons, including the expiration of leases, the cost of deferred maintenance, fiscal performance or lease terms that were not favorable.
The Register reported the closures included a Chevys Fresh Mex in Fresno and in San Ramon.
