Long-time trustee Grenbeaux quits Modesto school board over superintendent search

Steven Grenbeaux has resigned from the Modesto City Schools board, citing displeasure with the search for a new superintendent.
The long-time trustee said Monday evening that he preferred an in-house candidate to succeed Pam Able in the top post.
Grenbeaux served on the board from 1979 to 1991 and returned with the 2007 election. The board could appoint a successor for the seat, which is up for election in 2020 under the new system of choosing trustees by area.
Grenbeaux attended Modesto schools and was a long-time teacher in Empire.
"It's been a fun ride," he said. "I've enjoyed the people."
