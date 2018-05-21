Assault in north Turlock was a hate crime, police say

Turlock police said a Sunday afternoon assault on West Monte Vista Avenue was a hate crime.
Officers are looking for a thin white man who is believed to have attacked the victim at about 3:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Monte Vista. It has a strawberry field and stand on the north side and a residential area on the south.
No other details have been released, including the race, gender, age and condition of the victim.
"The assault was determined to be a hate crime, as such any additional information is confidential," police said in a Facebook post.
It also was not known if the assault was related to racist fliers and stickers reported around Turlock over recent months. Residents also have raised concerns about Nathan Damigo, a white supremacist leader attending California State University, Stanislaus.
The man in Sunday's assault was wearing dark jeans and no shirt, police said.
People with information about the case can call Officer Mike Stapler at 209-668-5550, ext. 6683. They also can call the department’s tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
