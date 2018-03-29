Turlock girl hid in closet during home invasion. Now, two suspects are in custody

Turlock police Thursday announced two arrests in a home-invasion robbery where a young resident called 911 from a closet.
Kevin Morgan, 52, and Jodi Northcutt, 48, are accused in a Nov. 26 robbery in the 2600 block of Castleview Drive.
Detectives learned that they had been arrested by police in Tustin, Orange County, on suspicion of possessing stolen property on Jan. 13. They have since been transported to Stanislaus County.
The 13-year-old girl's mother told the Modesto Bee in November that a man had knocked at the front door and then broke in when the girl did not answer. The man took items from the home and opened the door of the closet where the girl was hiding, the mother said. He grabbed the child's wrist and yelled at her, then left, the mother said. The girl also said the man called to the driver of a waiting car.
Never miss a local story.
Turlock police released video of the suspect leaving the home as part of a request to the public for information.
“I am honored and proud of our Police Department for their dedication to our community," Chief Nino Amirfar said in a news release. "I am especially proud of our detectives who never let up in pursuing leads which led to the arrest of these suspects."
Comments