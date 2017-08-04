Missing former Modesto teacher Jamie Tull found alive east of Le Grand

The former Modesto school teacher who went missing nearly three weeks ago in Merced County was found alive Friday morning, authorities said.
Jamie Tull, 36, was discovered in a field east of Le Grand. She was alert and talking, and was being taken to a hospital in either Modesto of Fresno, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Department.
Her condition was not known. Tull’s mother, Sandy Devenport, said her daughter was “barely alive” and had no further comment.
We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.
