Husband of missing Riverbank woman recalls their final conversation

As family, friends and authorities continue to look for a Riverbank woman who went missing in Merced County, her husband talked somberly Wednesday afternoon about his last conversation with the 33-year-old school teacher.
Jamie Tull, who family says suffers from a bipolar disorder, was last heard from Monday after she crashed her vehicle in a field in east Merced County. She was on the phone with her husband, Apollo Tull, at the time.
Minutes before, she had called him in tears, saying, “I’m not going to see you again.”
“I was in shock,” Apollo Tull said.
During their minutes-long conversation, he said his wife went off the road at the end of East Childs Avenue at North Cunningham Road, through a couple of fences before crashing into a cattle gate. After the wreck, he said he heard music from the car before Jamie Tull got back on the phone to let him know where she was.
He put her on speaker, and texted her father to call 911. He assured her he would be down to meet her there, and after he hung up, he also called 911.
He then called her mother, Sandy Devenport, and both drove down to the crash site. Before they could get there, Merced County Sheriff’s Department deputies already had arrived.
But there was no sign of Jamie Tull.
The sheriff’s department searched by land and air, but as of Wednesday afternoon, there was no sign of her. Devenport said she might have been heading to Yosemite, and authorities alerted officials there.
Tull is described as a white woman, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has blue eyes, possibly wearing glasses, and has brown hair.
Authorities listed Tull as an at-risk missing person in a flier released Wednesday. They said Tull may need medical assistance.
Sheriff’s officials asked if anyone sees Tull to avoid communicating with her.
“As of right now, we’re not sure of her state of mind,” Deputy Daryl Allen, a sheriff’s spokesman, said Wednesday morning.
Both Apollo Tull and Devenport said Jamie Tull had been struggling over the past several months after she decided to go off her medication.
Apollo Tull admitted that he and Jamie Tull had been having marital troubles. According to Stanislaus County Superior Court documents, she petitioned for divorce on June 23.
However, both Apollo Tull and Devenport said she told them she had changed her mind, and that she wanted to make the marriage work.
Both said she left Woodrow Elementary School in Modesto’s Sylvan Union School District after Apollo Tull said she got “her dream job” teaching at an elementary school in Riverbank. However, he said Jamie Tull recently resigned from that position.
“That was fairly recently and definitely unexpected,” he said.
On Wednesday afternoon, Devenport said she was with friends and family in Merced putting up fliers about her missing daughter.
Apollo Tull said he’s been overwhelmed by the support of friends and family.
“My goal is to find her,” Apollo Tull said. “I just want to find my wife.”
Authorities asks anyone who spots Tull to follow her and call the Merced County Sheriff’s Department at 209-385-7445.
Rosalio Ahumada contributed to this report.
