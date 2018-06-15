New, large amphitheater for Modesto. Here's the national artist opening it in August

A new large-scale entertainment venue in Modesto will celebrate its grand opening in August with crossover pop and Christian music star Amy Grant.
Grant will kick off the new Fruit Yard Amphitheater, rurally located adjacent to orchards, a longstanding restaurant and market just west of Waterford. She'll be joined on the Aug. 24 bill by contemporary Christian artist Tim Timmons. Tickets are on sale now for the show.
The amphitheater will have lawn seats as well as reserved seating to accommodate about 3,500, according to Joe Traina, owner of the venue and the rest of the Fruit Yard complex.
The Grant show will be the beginning of up to 12 shows annually on the new stage, Traina said. They plan a diverse lineup of entertainment.
"We also plan to do some plays, comedy — not just concerts," he said.
The new venue has been three years in the making, Traina said, and construction continues at the east-of-Modesto site to get it ready for the late-summer concert.
Grant has earned six Grammy Awards and several Dove Awards. Among her best-known hits are "Baby, Baby," "Every Heartbeat," "That's What Love is For," as well as "The Next Time I Fall" with Peter Cetera. She's also scored modern Christmas album hits with "Breath of Heaven" and "Grown-Up Christmas List."
The show in Modesto will be "a night of inspiration, stories, songs and more," according to a press release.
"I think she'll do a great opening performance for (the amphitheater), Traina said. "It should be the right kind of crowd for the right kind of music."
The show begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Fruit Yard's new outdoor venue, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Tickets, available at www.ticketmaster.com, are $33 for general admission lawn seating, $45-$65 for reserved. For more, see www.thefruityardevents.com or call 209-577-3969.
