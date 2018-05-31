Could Beethoven rock like a greaser? Modesto Symphony Orchestra is ready to find out

Classical music, meet classic cars
The next Modesto Symphony Orchestra program introduces Beethoven to Graffiti Summer on Friday, June 1, and Saturday, June 2, at the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Half of the symphony's Beethoven Meets Graffiti program will feature three original works from local composers created as musical expressions of Graffiti Summer. Those pieces also will feature original choreography from Central West Ballet.
Music Director David Lockington will lead the symphony through the works by local composers John Hildebrandt and Alejandro Sabre along with Los Angeles composer Dale Trombore, according to a press release from the MSO. The pieces will be performed first with the orchestra and then again a second time with dance choreographed through Modesto's Central West Ballet.
"This is for everyone who has enjoyed the tradition of the Graffiti Festivals and also this is an opportunity for both dance and music lovers to enjoy these two art forms at the same time, live on stage," CWB Artistic Director Rene Daveluy said.
Three choreographers worked on the pieces. Former CWB principal dancer Erikka Reenstierna was inspired by Hillebrandt's music; Menlowe Ballet Artistic Director Michael Lowe concentrated on the composition by Trumbore; and Daveluy choreographed the work by Sabre. Central West's Company Dancers will perform all three ballets.
Daveluy said he was inspired by the music to depict "the feel of the Graffiti experience as remembered from the 1950s and '60s by Bart Bartoni, a well known car builder from Modesto."
MSO was awarded two grants to support the Graffiti Summer concert: a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and a $20,000 grant awarded by the Charles E. Heller Foundation in San Francisco.
In addition to the original Graffiti Summer works, the other half of the symphony's season finale program will be Beethoven's Symphony No. 8 in F Major, Op. 93.
Daveluy said his company looks forward to the Graffiti collaboration. "It’s absolutely wonderful for us to perform with the Symphony, it is inspiring and exciting to dance to live music on stage."
Comments