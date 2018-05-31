Ready to rumble? Graffiti Summer events to get your celebration engines started

It's time to rev up again for the annual summer of Modesto love for cruising, cars and "American Graffiti."
The celebration of Graffiti Summer returns for June, and with it a host of festivals, films, music and more, all month long.
Among the highlights: 1960s teen heartthrob Frankie Avalon sings at the Gallo Center for the Arts, nostalgic cinematic odes to the era — Modesto native George Lucas' "American Graffiti" and the musical film "Grease" — will be screened at the State Theatre, the annual Classic Car Parade cruises through downtown and the Kiwanis Club's blowout American Graffiti Car Show & Festival takes over the Municipal Golf Course.
Modesto Symphony Orchestra and Central West Ballet also will team up for a special program, and MoBand gives over its first concert of the season to music of the era. Other clubs and organizations also have car shows and events planned. Here's a look at this year's schedule:
Friday-Saturday nights all month: A&W Drive-in hosts classic cars, entertainers, a Hula Hoop contest, karaoke and root beer floats served by carhops on roller skates. 1404 G St.
Wednesday nights all month: Velvet Creamery offers a classic-car show, activities, raffles and more. 2204 McHenry Ave.
June 1-2: Modesto Symphony Orchestra’s “Beethoven Meets Graffiti” presentation wraps up its current concert season. Half of the program will feature three original works from local composers created as musical expressions of Graffiti Summer. The pieces also will feature original choreography from Central West Ballet. 8 p.m. both nights. Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St. 209-338-2100 or www.galloarts.org.
June 2: The State Theatre brings back its annual screening of “American Graffiti” (1973), George Lucas’ coming-of-age film. Doors open at 3 p.m., movie starts at 4 p.m. State Theatre, 1307 J St. $5. www.thestate.org.
June 3: Modesto Area Street Rod Association’s 13th annual Graffiti Classic Car Show will be at the McHenry Village shopping center. Showtime is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a DJ playing oldies, raffle drawings and awards. Free admission for spectators. www.modestoareastreetrod.com.
June 4-7: The Mid-Valley Chevy Club holds car shows at different locations from 5-8 p.m. each night. Monday, June 4 at American Chevrolet, 4742 McHenry Ave.; Tuesday, June 5, Vintage Faire Mall, 3401 Dale Road; Wednesday, June 6, downtown Modesto, Tenth Street Plaza; Thursday, June 7, Cool Hand Luke’s, 2505 Patterson Road, Riverbank. Free. www.midvalleychevy.com
June 6: Local celebrities will be inducted into the Historic Graffiti Walk of Fame during a presentation that starts at 6:30 p.m. at Tenth Street Plaza in downtown, followed by live music from the Third Party Band.
June 8: The cruise returns as the Official North Modesto Kiwanis Classic Car Parade rolls through downtown to McHenry Avenue, then to Orangeburg Avenue and back to downtown. The parade features thousands of classic cars, hot rods and street rods beginning at 6:30 p.m. After the parade, listen to live music at Tenth Street Plaza including a Buddy Holly tribute from 9-11 p.m.
June 9-10: The North Modesto Kiwanis club hosts its 20th annual American Graffiti Car Show & Festival featuring classic cars, hundreds of food and vendor booths with live music throughout each day. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 9; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, June 10. Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd. $10, free age 12 and under. www.americangraffitifestival.com.
June 10: The Gallo Center’s Graffiti Summer Concert features classic crooner Frankie Avalon. The former teen heartthrob’s career has spanned three generations in music, television and movies with hits that include “Venus,” “Why” and "De De Dinah." 3 p.m. Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St. www.galloarts.org.
June 16: Sing along to the hit film “Grease” (1978) at the State Theatre. Doors open at 3 p.m., film at 4 p.m. State Theatre, 1307 J St. $5. www.thestate.org.
June 16: The Modesto Nuts celebrate Graffiti Night with classic cars, 1950s and ’60s music, root beer floats and contests as the team takes on the Stockton Ports. Game time 7:05 p.m., with fireworks after the final out. John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive. www.modestonuts.com.
June 16: The 25th annual Back to Graffiti event at the Fruit Yard features the Back to Graffiti Classic Car Show with raffle prizes, music, vendors and more. 9 a.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Free. 209-577-3093.
June 24: The 11th annual Rod & Custom Car Show features classic cars and custom hot rods and music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, including a breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Car show starts at 9 a.m. Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way. Free. 209-529-0366.
