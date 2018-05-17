What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
CELTIC WOMAN ▪ May 19
Celebrates Ireland's musical and cultural heritage. 7:30 p.m. $39-$99.
PAVLO IN CONCERT ▪ May 19
Storytelling and music. 8 p.m. $40.
TALENTO VIVO EN EL VALLE 2018 ▪ May 20
Talent showcase featuring the valley's top Ballet Folklorico and Mariachi/Ranchera performers. 2 p.m. $12-$30.
RODNEY ATKINS ▪ May 26
Country singer. 7:30 p.m. $29-$69.
BEETHOVEN MEETS GRAFFITI ▪ June 1-2
Modesto Symphony Orchestra. The first half of the program will feature three original works from three local composers commissioned for the Graffiti Festival with performance by Central West Ballet. 8 p.m. $37-$92.
WELCOME ABOARD THE PHDAEXPRESS ▪ June 3
Dance Recital. 11:30 a.m. $17-$25.
YANNI ▪ June 4
Performer and composer. 7:30 p.m. Sold out.
THE NAME GAME ▪ June 7-9
5678 Dance Studio. 6:30 p.m. June 7, 1 p.m. June 9.
FRANKIE AVALON ▪ June 10
Music performer. 3 p.m. $$39-$79.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ May 20-June 17
May 20, Martin Martinez Swing Band; June 17, Thrown Together Jazz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com.
MUSIC AT BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through June 7
May 18, Tim Lachuga and Guest; May 19, Gary Gervase & Kickstart Blues Band; May 24, open jam with David Dow; May 25, Valley Jazz Company; May 26, Bourbon Street Blues Band; May 31, open jam with David Dow; June 1, DB Project & GK Music Fundraiser; June 2, Tony and the Tuff Times; June 7, open jam with David Dow. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept. 28
Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. 7-9 p.m. Free.
MUSIC MONDAYS IN MEMORIAL PARK ▪ Through June 6
All shows at 7 p.m. May 21, The Rhythm Blenders; June 4, The Beatles Project; June 11, Mike Hammer and the Nails; June 18, The Danny Guizar Band; June 25, Fade 2 Blu. Livingston Memorial Park. Free.
COMMUNITY ART AUCTION ▪ May 18
New community radio station, KCBP, will hold fundraiser of art donated from the private collection of Ed Bearden, former Poet Laureate of Stanislaus County. 7-8 p.m. Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St. Modesto.
CHORAL AND HANDBELL CONCERT ▪ May 18
Downtown Modesto Series. 7:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St., Modesto. $10.
SACRED JAZZ ▪ May 20
Jamie Dubberly. Downtown Modesto Series. 7 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St., Modesto. $10-$15.
TURLOCK COMMUNITY GOSPEL CHOIR ▪ May 20
A group of 50-60 singers hold fourth season finale concert featuring African-American gospel music. 6 p.m. Turlock Covenant Church, 316 S Laurel St. Free. 209-667-1191.
ST. JAMES CONCERT SERIES ▪ May 20
“The Lyric in Art Song and Poetry.” 3 p.m. The Church of the 49ers in Columbia. $6-$15. sjconcertseries.org
ZYDECO DANCE PARTY ▪ May 26
BluesBox Bayou Band, dance lesson with Ted Sherrod. 7 p.m. Eagles Hall Modesto 126 Camellia Way. $10 cover. 209-526-3096.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “RGB” ▪ May 18-24
Documentary exploring Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life and career. $8-$10.
FILM: “THE DEATH OF STALIN” ▪ May 18-24
Irreverent satire from Armando Iannucci. $8-$10.
FILM: “LEAN ON PETE” ▪ May 18-24
When 15-year-old Charley Thompson and his single father Ray move to Portland, Oregon, Charley is able to find acceptance and camaraderie at a local racetrack. $8-$10.
THE WORLD OF LAUGHS COMEDY JAM ▪ May 18
Jeff Garcia, Dane Madden, Insane Wayne and openers Nick Larson, Dave Garret, MC Messy Marv. Hosted by Lucas Kwin. 7:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. $25-$35.
FILM: “IN A LONELY PLACE” ▪ May 20
Modesto Film Society screens classic. 2 p.m. $8.
ROY ORBISON RETURNS ▪ May 25
Tribute band. 8 p.m. $$35-$55.
THE OLATE DOGS ▪ May 27
America’s Got Talent winners; dogs do stunts and tricks. 2 p.m. $25-$35.
FLY FILM FISHING TOUR ▪ May 30
Stanislaus Fly Fishers and Rivers of Recovery. 6:30 p.m. $10.
PAULA POUNDSTONE ▪ May 31
Comedian. 8 p.m. $45-$55.
UNCLE LONNY’S BIRTHDAY BASH ▪ June 8
Tribe of Red Horses, Neil Young tribute. 7 p.m. $25.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“FOUR SEASONS” ▪ Through May 19
Four original one acts written and directed by Michael Lynch. 7 p.m. Modesto Junior College Cabaret West. $9-$11. mjc.tix.com
“A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM” ▪ Through May 20
Sierra Repertory Theatre stages Shakespeare classic. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays. East Sonora Theatre. $32-$47. www.sierrarep.org
“REALLY REALLY” ▪ Through May 20
Center Stage Conservatory production of comedic tragedy. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and Thursdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto. $10-$15. www.centerstagemodesto.com
“CLYBOURNE PARK” ▪ Through May 22
Prospect Theater stages Pulitzer-winning play. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$20. www.prospectheaterproject.org
ART
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, ART GALLERY ▪ 209-668-3958
Through June 1, Graduating Seniors Exhibition. Gallery hours: Noon-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 4-9 p.m. Thursdays. 1 University Circle, Turlock.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through June 1, “En Plein Aire” painting show and “Tridimensionnel Open Exposition” 3-D show. June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“ART QUILTS” ▪ Through May 27
Works by Members of Studio Art Quilt Associates is a juried exhibition. Reception 6-8 p.m. April 19. $5.
FARMS & FIELDS ▪ Through July 29
Juried, all media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. May 10.
POETRY ON SUNDAY ▪ May 20
Awards will be presented by the current president of the National League of American Pen Women Modesto chapter. The reading will feature the winning poems. Hosted by the Modesto-Stanislaus Poetry Center. 2-3 p.m.
FAMILY FRIDAY: LET’S GO TO THE ART SHOW ▪ June 1
Opening reception for Ready, Set, Show! Children’s Art Exhibit with refreshments and activities. 7 p.m. Free.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Concert series: May 25, Justin Moore; June 15, Larry the Cable Guy. Willow Creek Lounge: May 18, Left of Centre: May 19, The Wiz Kid; May 24, Valley Fire; May 25, Lydia Pence and Cold Blood; May 26, Jukebox; May 31, Guy Dossi Band; June 1, The Young Dubliners; June 2, Superbad; June 7, Chains Required; June 8, Nate Botsford; June 9, Dee Dee and Company. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
CALAVERAS COUNTY FAIR AND JUMPING FROG JUBILEE ▪ May 18-20
Annual jumping frog competition and county fair with food, exhibits, entertainment, rodeo, destruction derby, livestock, arena events, vendor booths and more. Reckless Kelly performs Friday at 8 p.m. Festival hours 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp. $8-$14. www.frogtown.org.
DIGGINS TENT TOWN 1852 ▪ May 18-20
Columbia State Historic Park’s annual living history event with costumed volunteers. Visitors experience the events and environment of an 1850s mining camp re-created in detail from the clothing, food and tasks to entertainment. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $7, $2 age 12 and under. www.parks.ca.gov/Columbia.
OAKDALE CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL ▪ May 19-20
Enjoy all things chocolate at this annual festival with arts and crafts, Chocolate Avenue, food, fun runs, a car show, kids activities, vendors, entertainment and more. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Wood Park, Highways 120 and 108, Oakdale. Tickets $4 advance, $5-$6 at the gate; free ages 12 and under. www.oakdalechamber.com.
TWAIN HARTE A LA CARTE ▪ May 19
Sip wine and enjoy gourmet food in downtown Twain Harte at this annual event benefiting the community projects of Soroptimist of Twain Harte. There will be a silent auction, live auction, music, raffle and more. Meadow Plaza, 23000 Meadow Lane. 5-7 p.m. $40. Call www.twainhartesoroptimist.org.
MODESTO PORCHFEST ▪ May 20
Porch parties will be set up throughout the LaLoma, College and Graceada neighborhoods with homeowners hosting local bands. Artists perform throughout the afternoon on porch, patio and driveway stages. Noon-5 p.m. Free. www.modestoporchfest.com.
MARIPOSA ART & WINE FESTIVAL ▪ May 26
Artists present a variety of wares while winemakers offer a taste of the region. Food and entertainment also planned. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mariposa County Courthouse lawn, 5088 Bullion St., Mariposa. www.mariposarotary.org.
SPRING PEDDLERS FAIRE ▪ May 26-27
Stroll through the Mother Lode community of Arnold where you’ll find antiques, collectibles, handcrafted items, food, vintage jewelry and more. The event is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Free. Downtown Arnold. www.gocalaveras.com.
PICK AND GATHER FESTIVAL AND MERCED RIVER FAIR ▪ May 26-28
Annual organic farm festival and river fair. River fair on Saturday. Pick and Gather activities include live music, storytelling, food and more. 10 a.m. to dark Saturday; 8 a.m. to dark Sunday, $10 general, $5 children and seniors; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, $5 general, $2 children and seniors. River Dance Farms, 12230 Livingston Cressey Road, Livingston. riverdancefarms.com.
FOOD & FUN
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 26
Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.
CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 27
Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
TWAIN HARTE A LA CARTE ▪ May 19
Wine, gourmet food, live music, silent auction at Soroptimist International event. 5-7 p.m. Meadow Plaza, Twain Harte. $40. www.twainhartesoroptimist.org, 209-536-9227.
HUGHSON DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET ▪ May 31-Aug. 30
5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Charles Street and Hughson Avenue. www.facebook.com/HughsonMarket.
ODDS & ENDS
YOKUTS GROUP/SIERRA CLUB ▪ May 18
Sandy Emerson presentation on divesting from institutions that support fossil fuels. 7 p.m. Fellowship Hall, College Avenue United Church of Christ. Free. 209-300-4253.
COMMUNITY NATURE WALK ▪ May 19
Join Audubon and Sierra Club members on a 2-mile walk. 9-11 a.m. Jacob Myers Park, Riverbank; depart at parking lot. Free. 209-300-4253.
HOLLYWOOD BASH ▪ May 26
MoPride Rainbow Prom for ages 14-20. 8-11:30 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza. $15.
SPRING TABLE VIEWING ▪ June 6-7
Modesto Garden Club event with more than 30 tables decorated in spring themes from whimsical to elegant. Lunch June 7 only. 1-7 p.m. June 6, $10. 10:30 a.m. June 7 with lunch at noon, $35 reserved only. Del Rio Country Club, 901 Stewart Road. 209-523-1420 or modestogardenclub.org.
ODD FELLOWS CRAFT FAIR ▪ June 9
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. 209-604-4444.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. May 11, ’50s Dance, 6:30-10 p.m. $10. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-402-4822. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
CALL FOR ART SHOW ENTRIES ▪ Through May 27
For the annual Carnegie Art Showcase this summer at the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock. All media accepted. Contact the Carnegie office, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. 209-632-5761.
TALENT CALL ▪ Through May 29
Last call for young actors. Hutton's Hamlet two-week summer theater workshops in Oakdale for ages 7-18. 209-848-1216.
