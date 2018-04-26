What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
“THE LITTLE MERMAID” ▪ April 27-29
Modesto Christian High School production. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday. $18-$22.
“MADAME BUTTERFLY” ▪ April 27-29
Townsend Opera presents classic opera. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $15-$69.
RONNIE MILSAP ▪ April 30
Country singer. 7:30 p.m. $29-$79.
DON’T STOP BELIVIN’ ▪ May 1-2
Central Catholic High School dance program. 7 p.m. $16-$20.
MARIACHI SOL DE MEXICO ▪ May 3
Jose Hernandez and his platinum-selling Sol de Mexico. 7 p.m. $24-$64.
TAO: DRUM HEART ▪ May 4
Percussion artists. 7:30 p.m. $25-$55.
KENDALL WESENBERG ▪ May 4
Hometown hero, Modesto resident who competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. 8 p.m. $10-$20
RAFFI ▪ May 6
Children’s entertainer. 1 p.m. $29-$39.
“AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MOUSETRAP” ▪ May 7
Central Catholic High School production. 7 p.m. $15.
APOCALYPTICA ▪ May 9
Metallica tribute band. 7:30 p.m. $29-$69.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
May 20, Martin Martinez Swing Band; June 17, Thrown Together Jazz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT BARKIN’ DOG ▪ April 28-May 17
April 27, ELF the Band; April 28, Red Dog Ash; May 3, open jam with David Dow; May 4, David Dow and Friends; May 5, Patty Castillo Davis; May 8, 2nd Tuesday Poetry with Gillian Wegener & MoSt; May 10, open jam with David Dow; May 11, Patty Castillo Davis & Tim Allen; May 12, Bill Clifton’s Chicken and Whiskey band; May 14, Blue Monday; May 17, open jam with David Dow. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341
RUDY COLUMBINI & UNAUTHORIZED ROLLING STONES ▪ April 28
Classic rock for Stones lovers. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org
BLACK IRISH BAND ▪ April 28
Sonora band releases new album “Warriors of the West.” 8p.m. Historic Jamestown Hotel, 18153 Main St., Jamestown. 209-984-3902.
VIJAY IYER SEXTET ▪ April 28
Arts UC Merced Presents Vijay Iyer Sextet. 7:30 p.m. Merced College Theatre, 3600 M St., Merced. Free, tickets required in advance at college bookstore or Merced Multicultural center. 209-201-6255
JAZZ DAY ▪ April 29
USAF Band of the Golden West. 3 p.m. Mariposa High School Fiester Auditorium, 5074 Old Highway North Mariposa.
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ May 4-Sept. 28
May 4 kick off in conjunction with May the Fourth-Star Wars Day with The Lodge Pole Pickers performing 7-9 pm and Laser Voodoo light show, life-size tie-fighter, droids and characters. Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. Free.
“FRIENDS AND MUSIC AND SPRING – OH MY!!” ▪ May 5-12
Mountain Melody Women’s Chorus. 4 p.m. at Union Congregational Church, Angels Camp; 2:30 p.m. Mays 6 at Ayrael Vieux Winery Douglas Flat; 4 p.m. May 12 at Mokelumne Hill Town Hall Mokelumne Hill.
RED DOG ASH AND NORTH COUNTRY BLUE ▪ May 5
Bluegrass band. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $12-$15. www.westsidetheatre.org
ZYDECO DANCE PARTY ▪ May 26
BluesBox Bayou Band, dance lesson with Ted Sherrod. 7 p.m. Eagles Hall Modesto 126 Camellia Way. $10 cover. 209-526-3096.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE” ▪ April 27
Joaquin Phoenix stars as a traumatized veteran who tracks down missing girls for a living. $8-$10.
SUPER MARIO BROS: THE MOVIE & SPECIAL 25TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT ▪ April 28
Celebrate 25 anniversary of the video game with SMB movie.com editor and Stanislaus native Steven Applebaum. 6 p.m. $8-$12.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET ▪ Through May 6
Sierra Repertory Theatre production of the Broadway musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock ’n’ roll legends Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St, Columbia. $32-$47. www.sierrarep.org.
“THE ADDAMS FAMILY: SCHOOL EDITION” May 3-4
Whitmore Charter High School presentation. 6:30 p.m. Multi-Purpose Room, 3435 Don Pedro Road, Ceres. $8-$10. gbenge@ceres.k12.ca.us
“ANNIE JR.” ▪ May 4-6
Turlock Youth Performing Arts Junior Company. 7 p.m. May 4-5, 2 p.m. May 6. Turlock Community Auditorium.
ART
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
April guest artist, Carolyn Doub. May 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, ART GALLERY ▪ 209-668-3958
April 27, Penumbra artists reception 5:30 p.m.; April 30-May 4, Turlock Regional High School Art Show with reception and awards 5:30 p.m. May 4. Gallery hours: Noon-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 4-9 p.m. Thursdays. 1 University Circle, Turlock.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through April 27, “Spring Awakening” and “Rhythm of the Arts”; May 1-June 1, “En Plein Aire” painting show and “Tridimensionnel Open Exposition” 3-D show. May 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
May 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6071
Through May 17, Celebration of the Humanities, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with reception April 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. MJC Art Gallery on the East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
TUOLUMNE RIVER LODGE ▪ 209-581-8619
April 21, Under the Oaks Art Show, 10 a.m. -4 p.m. Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road, Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“ART QUILTS” ▪ Through May 27
Works by Members of Studio Art Quilt Associates is a juried exhibition. Reception 6-8 p.m. April 19. $5.
DESIGNER SHOW HOUSE 2018 ▪ April 21-May 6
A classic home built in 1939 in Turlock will be transformed into a showplace by some of California’s interior designers, landscape architects and local artists. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Carnegie Arts Center. $25 members, $30 nonmembers. turlockshowhouse.squarespace.com.
ARTS LECTURE: THE ART OF RESIDENTIAL LANDSCAPE DESIGN ▪ April 29
Local landscape designer Lee Harris shares his perspective on California’s unique contribution to residential landscape design and how it influenced the way we live today. 2-3 p.m.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
April 27, Journey Revisited; April 28, The Peelers. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
SONORA SPRING FESTIVAL ▪ April 28
Annual family event features craft vendors, tours at the Historic Red Church and Volunteer Fire Museum, bug zoo, petting zoo, plants and garden starters for sale, fashion shows, music and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Sonora. Free. www.sonoraca.com.
HUGHSON FRUIT & NUT FESTIVAL ▪ April 28-29
More than 100 vendors in open air market with crafts, vendors, live entertainment, car show, pancake breakfast, Kidz Zone and more. Farmers Market, food, drinks and snacks, Barrel Room with cold beer and hard cider. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Downtown Hughson. Free.
SERENITY GATHERING ▪ April 27-29
Live music, art, craft vendors, dance and performance art. Camping available. Woodward Reservoir, Oakdale. $30-$225. serenitygathering.net.
GOLD COUNTRY PEDDLER’S FAIRE ▪ April 29
Historic Knights Ferry Gold Country Peddler’s Faire features antiques, collectibles, crafts and more than 100 dealers. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Stanislaus River Park, Knights Ferry. Free. For more, see the event Facebook page.
MODESTO TACO FEST ▪ May 5
Taco trucks, restaurants join to make street and gourmet tacos. Mariachis, singers, DJ, pinatas for kids, photo booth, lucha libre wrestling, beer, tequila, margaritas, micheladas, desserts, ice cream. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 11th Street, Modesto. www.facebook.com/ModestoTacoFest
CENTRAL VALLEY BREWFEST ▪ May 12
Sample nearly 150 varieties of craft beer. Live music, art show, wines in a VIP tent. Food trucks on site with items for purchase. Age 21 and over only. Noon-5 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $40 advance, $45 door, $55 VIP; $15 designated drivers. cvbrewfest.com.
FILM
FRIDAY FLIX @ THE OPERA HALL ▪ May 18
“Paint Your Wagon.” Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S Washington St. 6 p.m. $5. www.2ndsaturdayartnight.org.
FOOD & FUN
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
ATWATER VFW BREAKFAST ▪ First Sundays
Atwater Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. 8-11 a.m. first Sunday of each month. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, waffles with strawberries and cream, omelets and eggs cooked to order. Juice and coffee included. $3-$7 donation. 1390 Broadway Ave.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
CERES WOMAN’S CLUB LUNCH ▪ First Tuesdays
11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪ Ongoing
Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays
Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos,Coffee Road and Standiford Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET DINNER ▪ April 28
Omelet, cottage fries, biscuits, fruit and beverage. 4:30-7 p.m. Methodist Church, 2000 Jackson Ave. (Hwy 120 East), Escalon. $4-$8. 209-838-2792.
CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪ May 3-Sept. 27
Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com
BLACK & WHITE CHARITY BALL ▪ May 5
Benefits Tuolumne County Habitat for Humanity. Live and silent auctions. Doors open 5 p.m., hors d’oeuvres, dinner and dancing at 7 p.m. $95. www.blackhatfoundation.org.
PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪ May 9-Sept. 26
Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.
MCHENRY MANSION FOUNDATION MOTHER’S DAY TEA ▪ May 12
Two seatings, 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Reservations are required by May 9. McHenry Mansion, 15th and I streets, Modesto. $30. 209-549-0428.
TWAIN HARTE A LA CARTE ▪ May 19
Wine, gourmet food, live music, silent auction at Soroptimist International event. 5-7 p.m. Meadow Plaza, Twain Harte. $40. www.twainhartesoroptimist.org, 209-536-9227.
HUGHSON DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET ▪ May 31-Aug. 30
5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Charles Street and Hughson Avenue. www.facebook.com/HughsonMarket.
ODDS & ENDS
TURLOCK GARDEN CLUB TOUR ▪ April 28
Six gardens in Turlock. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $20 adults, $10 children. www.facebook.com/turlockgardenclub.
RIPON COMMUNITY GARDEN ▪ April 28
Abundance Market from the Ripon Community Garden and Oak Valley Youth Garden 30 local vendors selling hand-knit items, soaps, upcycled furniture, clothing, and more. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 1179 Vera Avenue, Ripon.
SPRING BAZAAR ART & CAR SHOW ▪ April 29
Sacred Heart Parish in Patterson event. Children’s carnival games and prizes, Art exhibition: “A Child’s Eye View,” food, craft booths, car show. Noon. 505 M St., Patterson. Free. 209-892-9321.
AGE WITH MOVEMENT CELEBRATION ▪ May 4
Older Americans Month celebration with a 1-3 mile walk, physical activity demonstrations and more than 50 informational booths. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive, Modesto. www.HealthyAgingAssociation.org.
WALK FOR THE ANIMALS ▪ May 5
The Great Valley Museum Foundation at Modesto Junior College invites the community to “Walk for the Animals” in fundraiser to support care of live animals at the museum. 7:30-9 a.m. MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave. $25. www.mjc.edu/gvm to register.
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ May 8
Kathrin Weber will explain how fiber artists can make fearless color choices by using colors around them. 10 a.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
SENIOR BALL ▪ May 11
Stanislaus County Commission on Aging event to benefit the Stanislaus Senior Foundation. 5-9 p.m. Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15, Modesto. $25 at the Area Agency on Aging Office, Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. and from commission members. 209-578-5097.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ May 12
Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. mlwsguild.org.
DIGGINS TENT TOWN 1852 ▪ May 17-20
Columbia State Historic Park’s annual living history event with costumed volunteers. Visitors experience the events and environment of an 1850s mining camp re-created in detail from the clothing, food and tasks to entertainment. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $7, $2 age 12 and under. www.parks.ca.gov/Columbia.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. May 11, ’50s Dance, 6:30-10 p.m. $10. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-402-4822. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
CALL TO ARTISTS ▪ Through April 28
Artists can pre-register to show works in the “En Plein Aire/Tridimensionnel (3-D) Open Exposition” to be held later this year at Mistlin Gallery. Prospectus available at www.ccaagallery.org or at Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto, 209-529-3369.
“THAT’S ENTERTAINMENT” AUDITIONS ▪ May 6-7
West Side Players auditions for variety show featuring dance, singing, skits for adults and children. 5 p.m. May 6, 7 p.m. May. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St. Newman. www.westsidetheatre.org
“THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE” AUDITIONS ▪ May 15-16
Turlock Youth Performing Arts seek high school students for production; prepare a 1-minute a capella song. 6 p.m. Turlock Community Auditorium.
