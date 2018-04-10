100 voices will join for Modesto Symphony event

While they'll also take a musical journey to Spain, the Modesto Symphony Orchestra's next program is a particularly local affair.
"Nights in the Gardens of Spain" features international pianist Gabriela Martinez, led by symphony Music Director David Lockington. But voices and compositions from Modesto artists also highlight the program Friday and Saturday, April 13-14, at the Gallo Center for the Arts.
The Modesto Symphony Youth Chorus premieres "We Are the Innocent" by local composer Dr. Daniel R. Afonso Jr., and the Modesto Symphony Chorus performs "Amor" by local composer Deborah Kavasch. In addition, the Modesto Symphony Youth Chorus and other community youths — a group of 100 voices — join to sing Sean Ivory’s "I Will Rise" along with soloist Joe Wiggett and Sandra Bengochea, both faculty members in the music department at California State University, Stanislaus.
"This concert is a celebration of the incredible artistic talent we have right here in this area in addition to the internationally renowned Gabriela Martinez," MSO CEO Caroline Nickel said in a press release. "Music has the power to bring people together, and we are delighted to bring all these musical talents together in one concert for our community to celebrate and enjoy."
The program's guest artist, Venezuelan pianist Martinez, made her orchestral debut at age 7. Martinez has played with a number of groups including the San Francisco, Chicago, Houston and Fort Worth symphonies. She's appeared with several national philharmonic orchestras, as well as those in Germany, Canada, Costa Rica and Venezuela.
"Versatile, daring and insightful, Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Martinez is establishing a reputation on both the national and international stages for the lyricism of her playing, her compelling interpretations and her elegant stage presence," the MSO said in the press release.
Her 2016 debut solo album, "Amplified Soul," includes works by Beethoven, Rachmaninoff and Szymanowski. She also pays homage to composers Mason Bates and Dan Visconti, who wrote the album's title selection for her.
The MSO programs will be held 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Gallo Center, 1000 I St., Modesto. Tickets are $19-$92, available at www.galloarts.org.
Elsewhere Around the Scene: Dogs invited
The State Theatre has a special treat for dog lovers and their canine pals: a take-your-dog-to-the-movies event at the opening-night screening of "Isle of Dogs" on Friday, April 13.
The stop-motion animated film by Wes Anderson is a doggy fairy tale about 12-year-old Atari Kobayashi, the ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When all the canine pets of their city are exiled to a garbage dump called Trash Island, Atari sets off in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots.
For Friday's screening — a benefit event for dogs awaiting adoption at Stanislaus County Animal Services — filmgoers can take their dogs along with them to enjoy the movie. All dogs must be on a leash and be nonaggressive toward other dogs to be admitted to the 7 p.m. screening on Friday. Only one dog per family will be admitted, and there will be complimentary dog biscuits available at the door.
Tickets for the event are $10 for those attending without their dog, $13 for people who bring along their canine companion. For more, see www.thestate.org.
Merced Shakespearefest
The Bard's comedy about the battle of the sexes will be presented this month during the 17th season of Merced Shakespearefest.
"The Taming of the Shrew,” the story of Petruchio and Katharina, is a farce of changing relationships, role playing and disguises. The Merced production will be set in the early 1960s when Katharina (Alissa Haynes) and Petruchio (Greg Ruelas) fight for dominance. Heike Hambley directs the presentation.
Performances are Friday-Sundays, April 13-15, and Thursday-Sunday, April 19-22. The Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. Tickets are $10-$15. For more, see www.mercedshakespearefest.org.
