“Vidiots!” Rolling Stone chronicles Modesto-bred actor James Marsters’ latest role

Modesto-bred actor James Marsters is getting some national love via Rolling Stone Magazine for his web series “Vidiots.”
Best known for his role as Spike, otherworldly love interest for the title character in 1990s-2000s TV hit “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” Marsters created the web series with a friend and fellow actor.
The 54-year-old Davis High School grad posted a link to the Rolling Stone story to his Twitter page Thursday, which talks of Marsters’ love for gaming.
Well, look at that...@RollingStone!https://t.co/z3ZHSYVyuo@VidiotsOnline @MarkDevineOF @glixel @therachelweber #Gaming https://t.co/otWwUtWGxd— James Marsters (@JamesMarstersOf) April 13, 2017
“Marsters travels with his PlayStation, he risked divorce over the game ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ and created the ‘Vidiots’ web series, which he co-hosts with his friend and fellow actor Mark Devine,” according to Rolling Stone.
Marsters, who has stayed busy with other TV and film roles since his “Buffy” days, also will star in a Hulu series from Marvel, “Runaways,” expected to air in 2018.
