In brief: Actors wanted for Gallo Repertory play

Local actors are wanted to audition for the upcoming Gallo Center Repertory Company production of “Sangre de un Angel.”
The play, which translates to “Blood of an Angel,” is about a Latino teenager who finds himself involved with gangs. It also touches on the topics of immigration, culture and identity. The bilingual drama was written by playwright Roxanne Schroeder-Arce, who also wrote “Mariachi Girl,” which had a popular run at Gallo in 2015. “Sangre de un Angel” will be produced April 6-8 at the Gallo Center. The show is primarily in English.
Open auditions will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Foster Theater in the Gallo Center. Actors will be asked to read from the script. The production needs Hispanic actors ages 16-20. There is also one role each for a Hispanic actor age 25-30, and Latina actresses ages 25-30 and 45-60. Additional roles are open to any ethnicity for a boy age 8-10, girl age 6-9 and actor age 30-45.
For more information, call Raul Garcia at 209-338-5020 or email rgarcia@galloarts.org.
Ernie Bucio Scholarship Fundraiser
Mark your calendar for the return of the annual Ernie Bucio Scholarship Fundraiser.
The annual benefit returns to Barkin’ Dog Grill on Monday, March 13. The event raises money for a music scholarship in Ernie Bucio’s name at Modesto Junior College. Bucio was a prolific performer and music educator in the area before his death in 2011. The all-day fundraiser will include bands Bucio played with or led over his lifetime. Music will run from noon to 9 p.m.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for the scholarship fund. Barking’ Dog Grill will also donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to the benefit. For more information, call 209-222-7467 or visit erniebucio.com.
Whisperin’ Bill Anderson
The show scheduled this month with country music veteran Whisperin’ Bill Anderson at Gallo Center for the Arts has been rescheduled for the fall.
Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Anderson will now play the downtown Modesto venue Oct. 1. Current ticketholders will be notified by the center of the change. Anderson’s hits include “Still,” “City Lights,” “Po’ Folks” and “Mama Sang a Song.” For more information, call 209-338-2100 or visit www.galloarts.org.
‘Touchstones: Life and Times of Modesto’
The McHenry Museum Bookstore is now selling vouchers for “Touchstones: Life and Times of Modesto.”
The coffee table book by Modesto author Ken White was produced in collaboration with – and to benefit – the McHenry Museum and Historical Society. The book includes essays by White and other local experts, illustrations, photographs, artwork and more about the city’s heritage, culture and more.
The McHenry Museum is currently selling the book for the presale price of $30. The list price once it’s published will be $35. The vouchers can be redeemed for the book, which is expected to be released in April or May. For more information, call 209-577-5235 or visit www.mchenrymuseum.org.
