Turlock High native Soderstrom makes splash in professional baseball debut in Modesto

Stockton Ports’ Tyler Soderstrom stands on second base after a double in the first inning of the opening day game with the Modesto Nuts at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

As 800 fans returned to John Thurman Field on Tuesday for the first Modesto Nuts game in 610 days, a player from the Stockton Ports received a rather loud cheer during player introductions.

Ten minutes later, catcher Tyler Soderstrom stepped up to the plate to make his long-awaited Minor League Baseball debut after last year’s season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It just happened to take place 20 minutes north of his alma mater, Turlock High, where he was the 2020 Gatorade California Baseball Player of the Year and won other accolades.

On the second pitch, last year’s Oakland Athletics first-round pick saw a fastball he wanted and roped a double to left field.

Tyler Soderstrom’s first career at-bat: A double to LF. pic.twitter.com/teiE5XunPS — Julian Lopez (@juliansdayoff22) May 5, 2021

The A’s No. 1 prospect had officially started his career.

“I mean, it’s pretty surreal,” Soderstrom said after the game. “I think just talking to my family and I feel like everything happens for a reason. I couldn’t be happier to be in the organization, especially in California and close to home. Like I said ... I think it’s super cool I get to play in front of my hometown.”

Soderstrom, who finished 1-for-3 with a walk in the Ports’ 3-0 season-opening loss, said he was a little nervous before the game but it was just the usual nerves.

He had family members in attendance, including his mom, Tami, and dad, Steve.

“I was happy to play in front of family and friends,” Soderstrom said. “I looked over there a little bit here and there, you know, always check the family out.”

First-year Ports manager Rico Brogna said Soderstrom is a “tremendous talent” and will be an “everyday mainstay” in the lineup with the team.

“He’s been a pleasure since he got here and has a bright future,” Brogna said.

While he’s moved on to a professional career, Soderstrom said Turlock remains a big part of his life and even assistant coach Dave Cheney texted him Tuesday’s score where the Bulldogs scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Pitman, 16-14, in a Central California Athletic League game.

“Tyler gets everything he deserves,” Bulldogs coach Sean Gilbert said via text. “He is the definition of what happens when talent works hard. He’s had a great start and continues to work at his craft. We couldn’t be more proud of him and can’t wait to see what this year brings for him.”

Whether Soderstrom is with the Ports for half the season or the entire year, he said he’s going to enjoy the opportunity to play so close to home.

Between home games at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton and three six-game series in Modesto, Soderstrom, if he stays with the Ports all season, will play 80 games in the area.

“It’s awesome to have everyone behind you,” Soderstrom said.