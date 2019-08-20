San Francisco Giants right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto to pitch in Modesto on Tuesday

Giants starter Johnny Cueto is scheduled to pitch a rehab assignment for the River Cats on Saturday at Raley Field. The Associated Press

San Francisco Giants right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto will start for the San Jose Giants against the Modesto Nuts at John Thurman Field tonight.

Cueto is expected to throw between “55-60” pitches according to The Athletic’s reporter Andrew Baggarly.

Cueto, who had Tommy John surgery in Aug. 2018, hasn’t pitched in the MLB since July 28, 2018. He is a two-time MLB All-Star and has 125 career wins.

Game time is 7:05 p.m.

