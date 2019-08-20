Baseball

San Francisco Giants right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto to pitch in Modesto on Tuesday

Giants starter Johnny Cueto is scheduled to pitch a rehab assignment for the River Cats on Saturday at Raley Field.
Giants starter Johnny Cueto is scheduled to pitch a rehab assignment for the River Cats on Saturday at Raley Field.

San Francisco Giants right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto will start for the San Jose Giants against the Modesto Nuts at John Thurman Field tonight.

Cueto is expected to throw between “55-60” pitches according to The Athletic’s reporter Andrew Baggarly.

Cueto, who had Tommy John surgery in Aug. 2018, hasn’t pitched in the MLB since July 28, 2018. He is a two-time MLB All-Star and has 125 career wins.

Game time is 7:05 p.m.

Profile Image of Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez has been covering local sports for The Modesto Bee since August 2018. He graduated from Arizona State in 2016 with a BA in Journalism.
