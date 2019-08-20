Baseball
San Francisco Giants right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto to pitch in Modesto on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto will start for the San Jose Giants against the Modesto Nuts at John Thurman Field tonight.
Cueto is expected to throw between “55-60” pitches according to The Athletic’s reporter Andrew Baggarly.
Cueto, who had Tommy John surgery in Aug. 2018, hasn’t pitched in the MLB since July 28, 2018. He is a two-time MLB All-Star and has 125 career wins.
Game time is 7:05 p.m.
