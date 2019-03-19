Baseball

Bright and shiny colors. Modesto Nuts unveil new uniforms for select games.

By Julian A. Lopez

March 19, 2019 05:19 PM

See the new uniform the Modesto Nuts will be wearing on select home games in 2019.

As part of the Copa de la Diversión program, the Modesto Nuts will wear different uniforms for five home games in the 2019 season. Through the program that was created by Minor League Baseball, the Nuts will be called the Alebrijes de Modesto.
If you go to a Modesto Nuts home game on April 27, May 25, June 29, July 27, or Aug. 31, the team’s uniforms will be different.

As part of the “Copa de la Diversión” Minor League Baseball program, the Nuts will be called the Alebrijes de Modesto and wear jerseys and hats with green, light blue, purple, and pink in them.

The program’s goal is to embrace the culture and values of the Hispanic/Latino community. The Nuts unveiled the new uniform at the Health Plan of San Joaquin office in downtown Modesto on Monday.

“Our staff has been hard at work for the last 10 months creating this program. We’re absolutely thrilled to offer this to our Latin fans and privileged to work with a partner like Health Plan of San Joaquin,” Zach Brockman, Modesto Nuts General Manager said in a press release.

The five games are: Saturday, April 27 – Dia de los Niños (Kids Day), Saturday, May 25 – Dia de la Cultura (Day of Culture), Saturday, June 29 – Dia de los Carros Locos (Crazy Car/ Low Rider Day), Saturday, July 27 – Dia de los Estudiantes (Students Day), and Saturday, August 31 – Dia Unidos (Celebrate Unity Day).

For more information regarding the Nuts 2019 Copa Series and ticket options, call the Nuts front office at 209-572-4487 or visit https://www.milb.com/modesto.

