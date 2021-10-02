Late touchdown pass lifts unbeaten Waterford over Ripon Christian

Waterford High quarterback Aaron Adams threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Brinkman with 1:20 left in the game to give the Wildcats a thrilling 28-21 victory over Southern Athletic League rival Ripon Christian on Friday.

Waterford is now 6-0 (3-0 SAL) and the Wildcats have won a school-record 10 straight games since last season.

“This was a huge win,” Waterford coach Adam Hilton said. “I am so proud of this team. They worked hard and they earned this one. We finally showed what we can do with four hard-fought quarters.”

Downey 57, Modesto 6: The Knights, who dropped the season opener at Manteca, have won five straight and face Central California Athletic League power Turlock next Friday night at Chuck Hughes Stadium.

Turlock 35, Pitman 0: The Harvest Bowl went to Turlock, which has dominated the series recently, having won their last eight matchups. After opening the season 0-4, the Bulldogs have rattled off back-to-back wins. A showdown at CCAL rival Downey looms next week. Turlock outgained Pitman 363-113.

Davis 34, Pacheco 21: The Spartans’ perfect season continued with a win at Modesto Junior College. Davis is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Western Athletic Conference. The Spartans jumped out to a 26-0 lead against the Panthers. Pacheco (2-4, 1-2 WAC) scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to close within two scores.

Ceres 40, Johansen 6: The Bulldogs cruised past the Vikings to improve to 4-2 overall, 1-1 in the WAC.

Ripon 55, Riverbank 6: The Indians (5-2, 3-0), fresh off a big win over Hilmar a week earlier, had no problem against the Bruins (0-5, 0-2). Things get a little tougher for Ripon the rest of the way — at Livingston, at Escalon and home against Hughson.

Hughson 63, Modesto Christian 0: The Huskies (5-2, 1-2), who had lost their first two TVL games of the season, took their frustrations out on the Crusaders (1-4, 1-2). Hughson hosts Riverbank next Friday, then closes out TVL play with away games against Hilmar and Ripon.

Gustine 14, Delhi 14: The Reds improved to 2-3 overall, 2-1 in the SAL.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Patterson 52, Atwater 7: The Tigers (5-2, 3-0) have won five consecutive games after opening the season 0-2. The Tigers play at Central Valley in Ceres next Friday.

Le Grand 49, Denair 12: Louie Aguallo ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries as the Bulldogs (3-3, 2-1) rolled past the Coyotes (0-4, 0-1).

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 12:23 AM.