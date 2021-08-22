Poll: What’s the most anticipated Stanislaus District football game? Here are the results

Turlock and Modesto playing in 2011. Modesto Bee

Last week, we asked readers: Which Stanislaus District football game do you look forward to the most each year?

Nearly 3,000 replied to our survey.

The winner? The longtime rivalry pitting Modesto and Turlock. The two teams have played 122 times, including last spring in a game won by Turlock, 74-13.

Turlock holds the series lead 78-39-5. The two meet in Turlock on Oct. 15.

Here are the poll results:

Modesto-Turlock: 1,257 votes, 42.2%

Hilmar-Escalon: 859, 28.9%

Beyer-Enochs: 596, 20%

Central Catholic-Oakdale: 66, 2.2%

Ripon-Escalon: 59, 2%

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Sonora-Oakdale: 39, 1.2%

Turlock-Pitman: 29, 1%

Hilmar-Hughson: 19, 0.6%

Turlock-Downey: 14, 0.5%

Orestimba-Gustine: 14, 0.5%

Central Catholic-Manteca: 5, 0.2%

Central Valley-Ceres: 3, 0.1%

Among the games receiving write-in votes: Davis-Downey, Mariposa-Le Grand, Riverbank-Modesto Christian, Escalon-Hughson, Gregori-Downey and Oakdale-Manteca.