Stanislaus District Football: 2021 Week 5 Spring Schedule

Stanislaus District Week 5 Football Schedule

Thursday

CCAL

Downey at Modesto (at Johansen HS)

WAC

Davis at Beyer (at Downey HS)

Friday

CCAL

Turlock at Pitman (at Joe Debely Stadium)

Gregori at Enochs (at Downey HS)

WAC

Lathrop at Johansen

Ceres at Los Banos

Mountain House at Patterson

Pacheco at Central Valley (at Ceres HS)

VOL

Sierra at Escalon

Oakdale at Ripon

CCC

Hilmar at Golden Valley

SL

Waterford at Denair

Riverbank at Hughson

Mariposa at Orestimba

CCAA

Delhi at Big Valley Christian

Non-League

Buhach Colony at Central Catholic

