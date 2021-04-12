High School Football
Stanislaus District Football: 2021 Week 5 Spring Schedule
Stanislaus District Week 5 Football Schedule
Thursday
CCAL
Downey at Modesto (at Johansen HS)
WAC
Davis at Beyer (at Downey HS)
Friday
CCAL
Turlock at Pitman (at Joe Debely Stadium)
Gregori at Enochs (at Downey HS)
WAC
Lathrop at Johansen
Ceres at Los Banos
Mountain House at Patterson
Pacheco at Central Valley (at Ceres HS)
VOL
Sierra at Escalon
Oakdale at Ripon
CCC
Hilmar at Golden Valley
SL
Waterford at Denair
Riverbank at Hughson
Mariposa at Orestimba
CCAA
Delhi at Big Valley Christian
Non-League
Buhach Colony at Central Catholic
Comments