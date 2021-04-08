Games to watch: Top Stanislaus District high school football matchups for Week 4

We enter the final two weeks of the high school football season.

It’s had a few hiccups due to COVID-19 but overall, most teams in the Stanislaus District have played every scheduled game.

Here are the top games for Week 4:

Friday

Oakdale (3-0) at Manteca (3-0), 7 p.m. at Manteca High School

It’s a battle of two of the most respected programs in the southern part of the Sac-Joaquin Section as the Mustangs travel to Manteca to face the Buffaloes in a Valley Oak League matchup.

Since 2012, the two teams have combined to win six (three each) of the last eight Division III titles, including Manteca’s championship in 2019.

The key for Oakdale will be stopping Manteca’s star-studded rushing attack, which averages nearly 350 yards per game. Junior running back Lyon Colon has 391 rushing yards and seven touchdowns and junior Khalid Robinson has 349 yards and four touchdowns.

Sonora (2-0) at Calaveras (2-1), 7 p.m. at Calaveras High School

Sonora heads to San Andreas to face Calaveras in a Mother Lode League matchup.

The Wildcats have won the last six games between the two programs.

Senior Gabe Milbourn does it all for Sonora.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound tight end and defensive end has 15 receptions for 408 yards and six touchdowns and 12 tackles and six tackles for a loss.

Gregori (1-2) at Turlock (3-0), 7 p.m. at Turlock High School

Since the formation of the Central California Athletic League in 2018, Turlock has dominated.

The Bulldogs have won every league game by double-digits except one (30-24 over Downey in 2018).

Turlock hasn’t lost a league game since 2015, when it fell to Merced, 34-28 on Oct. 30.

It’s been an inconsistent season for the Jaguars, who have lost two in a row but junior quarterback Cruz Marines has been impressive.

He has 748 passing yards and five touchdown passes and 233 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Saturday

Ripon (0-2) at Escalon (0-1), 7 p.m. at Escalon High School

Not only are both schools defending section and state champions, but they both have dealt with COVID-19 issues this season.

Ripon didn’t play last week’s game against Weston Ranch due to “COVID-19 protocols” while Escalon hasn’t played since Week 1 after a possible exposure forced some of the team to quarantine.

Ripon has won three of the last four meetings.

It will be Escalon’s first home game in 483 days. The last time the Cougars played at home was Dec. 14, 2019 when they beat La Jolla in CIF State Division 4-A Championship.

Stanislaus District Week 4 Football Schedule

Friday

CCAL

Pitman at Downey

Modesto at Enochs (at Johansen HS)

Gregori at Turlock

WAC

Beyer at Lathrop

Johansen at Los Banos

Patterson at Davis (at Johansen HS), 4:30 p.m.

Ceres at Pacheco

Central Valley at Mountain House

VOL

Oakdale at Manteca

CCC

Livingston at Hilmar

SL

Denair at Mariposa

Hughson at Orestimba

Riverbank at Waterford, 6 p.m.

ML

Sonora at Calaveras

CCAA

Delta Charter at Big Valley Christian

Saturday

VOL

Ripon at Escalon

Non-League

Central Catholic at Marin Catholic, 1 p.m.